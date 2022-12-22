Fire in actor Kanaka's house in RA Puram

CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out at the house of actor Kanaka in RA Puram on Thursday. Fire service and rescue squad reached the house and doused the fire that erupted in the Pooja room of the house of the actor, who shot into fame after her debut movie 'Karakattakaran'.

Based on an alert from a neighbour of the actor, that smoke was emanating from her house, the rescue team had rushed to the spot.

When the firemen reached the house, the actor reportedly refused to entertain them inside the house saying it was nothing major. The rescue team had to convince her that the fire could spread and it may trigger a major mishap and gain entry into the house. An oil lamp in the Pooja room had fallen off which triggered the fire, police noted.