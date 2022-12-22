Fight for parking space ends in murder near Puzhal

CHENNAI: An unnamed lorry driver was murdered by another lorry driver near Puzhal by allegedly running him over with his lorry.

According to the police, both of them fought with each other over a parking space when one of the two allegedly mowed the other one down. The police said that the deceased is yet to be identified, while the accused, Pichaiyappa, 57, is absconding.

Police said that the two drivers were competing with each other for a parking space near Puzhal on Puzhal-Ambattur Road. Because there were very few parking spaces left inside, an argument had broken out between Pichaiyappa and the other driver leading to the murder.

During the argument, in a fit of rage, Pichaiyappa allegedly ran his lorry over the other driver, crushing him to death on the spot. Pichaiyappa abandoned his lorry and fled the scene.

