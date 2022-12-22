Bike rider dies after hitting a cow in Puzhal

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old two-wheeler rider died on Wednesday night after his vehicle hit a cow on the road near Puzhal police on GNT Road on Monday night.

According to the police the incident happened around 11 pm on Monday when the victim Suhif Ahamed of Kavankarai was riding his two wheeler (TN 05 BF 1028).

He seems to have lost control and hit the cow. Fell on the road.

Suffered serious injuries on his head.

Though he was taken to hospital, he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday night, police said.

Police noted that the victim was not wearing a helmet.