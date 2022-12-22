3 minor boys among four held for attacking people with sickle

CHENNAI: Police arrested four persons including three minor boys who attacked people randomly using sickles in Kancheepuram on Wednesday night.

The gang approached a petty shop owned by Vimal of Sunampuram around 9 pm to buy water and started to attack Vimal and looted the cash by threatening him using a sickle.

Later they attacked another person, Dayalan, who was walking to his house after visiting her pregnant daughter in the hospital. The group also attacked pedestrians Sheshadri, Sathish Babu, Sathish Kumar, Suresh, Anandan, Veera Ragavan and Srinivasan in town.

Kancheepuram police with the help of CCTV identified the attackers as Dinesh Kumar (23) of Kancheepuram, and three minor boys from the same locality.

The police found all four after getting drunk started to attack the people on the road. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.