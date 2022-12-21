City

Woman lawyer jumps in front of moving train in Chennai, dies

The police rushed to the spot after getting the information.
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A female lawyer allegedly ended her life by jumping in front of a moving train at Chennai Park Town railway station, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Later, with the help of the railway police, the body of the deceased lawyer was recovered and sent to the government chennai deathhospital for post-mortem, according to reports.

Police have registered a case regarding the incident and are investigating the cause of suicide.

