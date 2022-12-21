Woman dies, 4 critical in LPG cylinder burst

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old woman died, while four of her family members suffered burns in a fire that broke due to a gas leak at their house in Avadi on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Roja, 52 of Kovilpathagai in Avadi. She was living with her son Shankar Raja, his wife Anitha, grandchildren Krithika, 11 and Gautham, 9.

On Monday night, Roja switched on the stove to make coffee when the cylinder exploded, leading to a fire. Hearing the loud thud, the neighbours alerted the Avadi Fire and Rescue Services.

Fire personnel rescued all five, including Roja, and rushed them to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where Roja succumbed to her burns. The condition of four others is said to be critical.

Investigations revealed that the family changed the cylinder’s regulator two days back. Police suspect the regulator might not have fixed in properly, leading to leakage from cylinder.