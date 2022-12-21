Minister passes Hockey world cup trophy to Kerala

Earlier in the day, the trophy of the world cup was handed over to chief minister M K Stalin who in turn passed it on to the sports minister.

The trophy was taken around the city to Anna University and MOP Vaishnav College for women before it was kept for public viewing at Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium.

Later in the evening, minister Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over the trophy to representatives of Kerala Hockey Federation at the stadium. The minister also felicitated sportspersons from Tamil Nadu who took part in Olympics and world cup hockey tournaments and won medals.