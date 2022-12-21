HC imposes ₹50k costs on Bengaluru-based private firm

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had imposed a cost of Rs.50000 on a Bengaluru-based private firm seeking a direction to stop the state government from proceeding with the tender works for conducting the 47th Indian Tourism Trade Fair at the Island Grounds, Chennai.

Justice C V Karthikeyan passed the orders on dismissing two petitions filed by Fun World and Resorts India Pvt.Ltd.

The petitioner sought direction to quash the tender notification dated October 31 for the 47th ITTF.

The petitioner alleged that the respondents did not allow their representative to take part in the tender awarding occasion.

However, the judge held that the firm has dues of Rs.3,06,903 which has to be paid to the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

"Till this date, there is no answer to that particular objection. The petitioner had not paid that amount. For non-payment of a sum Rs.3,06,903 which demand was raised and which could have been paid at least in protest, the petitioner has to suffer being categorized as eligible to participate in the present tender process for the 47th Tender Fair, " the court observed.

The writ petitions stand dismissed with costs of Rs.25000 in each writ petition to be paid to the second respondent TTDC.