Fake NIA raid: Over Rs 1 crore cash seized by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: City Police on Wednesday seized over Rs 1 crore cash, stashed in the house of an accomplice of the six persons who surrendered in court in connection with the fake NIA raid last week.

Police also secured custody of the six accused in the case on Wednesday.

Police sources said that cash worth over Rs 1 crore was seized from the house of Mohammad Fazil, a gym trainer residing at Malaiappan street in Mannadi.

While initially police claimed that the amount taken from the Burma Bazaar trader was Rs 20 lakh, it has now emerged that the amount taken by the gang was over Rs 2 crore.

On Monday, six persons including a BJP functionary, Vengai Amaran alias Velu, his associates-Pushparaj, Karthik, Catherine, Kala and Baskar surrendered before a magistrate in George town court complex, a senior police officer said.

On December 13, Velu and his associates had posed as NIA officers and robbed Rs 20 lakh from a Burma Bazaar trader.

According to police sources, Mohammed Abdullah (36) of Ramanathapuram district was living in a rented house at Malayappan street in Mannadi and was running mobile phone shops in Burma Bazaar area.

When Abdullah was alone at home, three persons dressed impeccably knocked on the door and claimed to be from NIA (National Investigation Agency) and searched the house and took the cash.