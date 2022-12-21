Citizen Connect: 3 bins on road near Egmore station remain eyesore

CHENNAI: The arterial Gandhi Irwin Road near Egmore railway station has a peculiar civic issue as ‘three’ dustbins are always placed in the middle of the road, which affects the commuters and hundreds of rail passengers thronging the prominent railway station.

The Egmore junction is not only a heritage site, but it is also a nerve centre connecting passengers between capital Chennai and southern districts.

Office goers, who use the road to board the suburban train from Egmore railway station, complain that the dustbins create a nuisance, especially in the rainy season.

In addition, motorists and car drivers, also say that dustbins posses a threat while they use the road regularly. Recently there were also media reports stating that the nearby corporation run toilet facilities were controlled by the local politicians and at times kept locked. Though the civic officials attended to this problem, the garbage bin and the open urination near the station continues to be an eyesore and sanitary issue.

When contacted, a local official from the Corporation said that the dustbin should be near the platform. He said that the dustbins were in almost half of the road just because that was a parking space, which cannot be avoided.

“The issue is with the auto drivers, who regularly push the dustbins to the road since they want to park their vehicles in the vacant area,” he added.

He said it was also difficult for the persons, who clear the garbage every day, to keep vigil all the time on whether the dustbins were in the right place. “Since the dustbins were placed on the roads, it affects the traffic flow also. Any how we will look in to the issue,” the official added.