Alwarpet centre caretaker injured in fire accident succumbs to burns

CHENNAI: A woman who suffered burn injuries in a fire accident at an elders’ home in Alwarpet succumbed to burns at the hospital. R Jayanthi (35) worked at the Brindavanam Rescue Centre on Seethammal Colony Main Road in Alwarpet for the past 10 months.

Around 2.30 pm, she was preparing tea in the kitchen on the third floor, when her dress caught fire. Unable to bear the heat, Jayanthi jumped off the third floor.

Public rushed her to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. At the time of admission, Jayanthi had suffered 80 per cent burns and later in the day, succumbed to it.

Police said that the home is run by a former ward councillor with city corporation. Apart from elderly persons, the home also houses mentally challenged persons.

Teynampet police have registered a case and further investigations are on. The victim was separated from her husband 5 years ago and living with her family, who secured her a job as a caretaker at the home last year.