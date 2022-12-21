Reporter's diary: All hail the prince

CHENNAI: The fanfare around Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin by senior leaders of the DMK seems to have spread to leaders of the alliance too.

The valedictory function of the birth centenary of the late DMK veteran K Anbazhagan was held at Periyar Thidal recently with the participation of leaders of the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and TVK leader Velmurugan chose this event to register their views on Udhayanidhi. While both concluded that he’d join Karunanidhi and Stalin in the line of leaders to carry forward the DMK legacy, Thirumavalavan went a step ahead to justify his induction in the Cabinet.

“When DMK founder CN Annadurai passed away, everyone predicted the fall of the party. But Kalaignar Karunanidhi led the party for 50 years, and after his demise Stalin has led the party to victory. Now Udhayanidhi has been made a minister among many,” he said.

Dismissing charges that the late Karunanidhi family holds all important positions in the DMK, Thirumavalavan pointed out that DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer TR Baalu are not part of Karunanidhi family. “DMK is the only party to appoint office bearers after holding elections to the posts,” he noted.

Velmurugan said that after Kalaignar, Stalin took over the reins. “Following Thalapathy (commander), now dear brother Udhayanidhi has arrived,” he added. Not only DMK leaders, it seems allies are also happy about Udhayanidhi’s promotion.