11-year-old knocked down by lorry while crossing road near Navalur

CHENNAI: A class-six boy was fatally knocked down by a tanker lorry when he attempted to cross OMR near Navalur on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased was Hariharan (11) of Semmenchery and was studying in the government school in Navalur in OMR.

Hariharan used to travel to school every day on MTC bus.

On Wednesday morning Hariharan who got down from the bus in Navalur and tried to cross the OMR and during that time a tanker lorry which was out of control knocked the boy and he died on the spot with grievous injuries.

The lorry driver managed to escape from the spot after the incident.

On information, the Thalambur police and the Pallikaranai traffic investigation police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the lorry driver who is missing.