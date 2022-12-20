The Marines and the toys they collected
The Marines and the toys they collected
US Marines deliver holiday gifts to city-based NGO

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The US Marines donated toys to the residents of a city-based volunteer organisation as part of an outreach initiative, the US Consulate General said on Tuesday.

The toys were gifted under the US Marines Toys for Tots programme, which is “an initiative aimed at brightening the lives of children in need during the holiday season,” an official release said.

Accordingly, the US Marine Detachment, led by Staff Sergeant Nathan Bender, collected toys donated by members of the US Consulate General to benefit the Arunodhaya Centre for Street and Working Children, it added.

US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin lauded the Marines’ efforts. “The holiday season is an apt time to contribute to the community we live in. My fellow Marines and I are so happy to have the opportunity to spread the joy of the Toys for Tots tradition in Chennai,” a Marine was quoted as saying in the release.

