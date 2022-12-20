Udhay lays foundation stone for roadside sewage pumping station

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of roadside sewage pumping station at Naddu Kuppam and Neelam Baasha Dargah streets in Chepauk.

A total cost of 1.5 crore is allocated for the project.

Sewage stagnation has been a perennial issue in the locality, especially during the rainy season.

As many as 3,000 residents of 1-8 streets in Naddu Kuppam and Neelam Baasha Dargah street will benefit through this pumping station, which will clean the blockage and drain out the drainage water if it overflows through a manhole.

The roadside pumping station in Chepauk has been financially assisted by Chennai Rivers Rehabilitation Trust (CRRT).

In addition, 230 meter length of new sewage pipeline construction work will begin.

It will be connected to an existing sewerage pipeline 370 meters in the area.