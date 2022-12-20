Teen dies after his bike rammed on a median near Vandalur

CHENNAI: A teenage boy died in a road accident after his bike rammed on a median near Vandalur on Tuesday.

The deceased was Saran of Vandalur and was studying in class 10 in the Mannivakkam government higher secondary school.

On Monday night Saran took his friend's new sports bike and was speeding on the Vandalur-Walajabad road. Police said he was about to turn on the Vandalur Erikarai road Saran lost control of the vehicle and rammed on the median with severe head injuries he died on the spot.

On information, the Chromepet traffic investigation police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital. The police have registered a case and are inquiring who is the owner of the bike.