Ma Subramanian inaugurates ICU facility at a pvt hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a new ICU unit at a private hospital in the city. He also visited a patient who underwent heart valve replacement surgery under Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at the hospital.

The minister said that CMCHIS covers specialised surgical procedures at private hospitals and this has led to an increase in the number of patients being benefitted from the same. He inaugurated a state-of-the-art 17 bedded Multi-Disciplinary intensive care unit on Tuesday.

Health minister emphasized on the growing need for advanced healthcare services and the various initiatives from the government to support the advancements in the medical sector. The new facility is equipped with advanced technologies and round the clock multi-disciplinary specialists aimed to offer high level of intensive care to critically ill patients. This will be an additional unit to the existing ICUs at the center.

The multidisciplinary staff members like Cardiologists, Orthopedics, Neurologists, Pulmonologists, Gastroenterologists, and Hepatologists will provide continuous support in the intensive care unit to treat those who have undergone complex surgeries involving bones and organs.

Venkat Phanidhar Nelluri, SBU Head at Fortis Hospital Vadapalani said that with an increase in the services offered and the number of patients needing dedicated treatment, the demand for ICU beds has increased. With this new state-of-the-art ICU, more patients will benefit from the services, he said.