Facility with smart classrooms inaugurated at Veppampattu

TIRUVALLUR: A children’s center operating on behalf of Integrated Child Development Programme at Veppampattu in Tiruvallur district has been reconstructed and renovated with smart classrooms at estimated cost of Rs 14 lakh with the social contribution of a private charitable organisation.

Collector Dr Alby John Varghese inaugurated the center on Tuesday and also held interactions with the anganwadi workers and children in the school. He gave them advice on various topics.

Additional Collector and District Rural Development Programme Officer Rishabh, Tiruvallur Union Committee president Jayaseeli Jayabalan, Union Committee vice president Barkatullah Khan, Integrated Child Development Programme Officer Lalitha, Tiruvallur District Development Officers Gandhimathinathan, Venkatesan and Anganwadi Center staff, children, parents and government officials participated in the programme.