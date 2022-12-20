Cooler days ahead for Chennai, temperature to drop by 2-3 degrees

CHENNAI: Chennaiites who had started to experience the month of Marghazi with Bhakthi resonating the air, a chill Christmas and a New Year is on the way. The temperature is expected to drop by 2 -3 degree Celsius than normal in the city, confirmed officials with the regional weather office here.

"The city continues to experience northerly wind for the past few days, which has resulted in a decrease in the maximum temperature. Since a low-pressure area has formed over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and the adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean on December 17. There is a sudden drop in temperature from morning, " said a senior official with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The official added that the system is expected to move towards Sri Lanka coast, and the normal temperature is likely. The winter season for Tamil Nadu is likely to begin when the Northeast monsoon withdraws in January 2023. The state will experience the coldest days for the next two months.

At present, the maximum and minimum temperature in Chennai records 29 degree Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively. The weather department predicted the temperature is likely to be around 28 degree Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

In November, Chennaiites witnessed haze in the early morning hours due to the atmospheric circulation prevailed over the coastal areas, and there was an increase in moisture. The maximum dropped by 2 degree Celsius in the morning, and several flight services were affected.

Similarly, several districts of Tamil Nadu witnessed cold wave weather even during the summer season due to intense rain throughout the year. "When there is northerly wind, high pressure would sit on the Indian subcontinent, which brings relief from the dry weather. We are expecting another low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal by the end of December, " said K Srikanth, an independent weather blogger.

He added, "So, there might be a delay in the withdrawal of the monsoon, and during the winter season the temperature is expected to decrease further."