20 yr old for murdering a 51 yr old woman six months ago

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 20-year-old man who murdered a 51-year-old woman six months ago and snatched her mobile phone in a forest area near Tambaram on Monday.

The deceased Esther of Selaiyur was a pastor and on May 26 Esther who went outside did not return home after that. Later Esther's daughter Angel (29) searched for her mother and later filed a complaint at the Selaiyur police station on June 8.

Later on June 19, the police recovered the decomposed body of Esther from the forest area in Kovilanchery near Tambaram. Angel confirmed that it was her mother Esther by identifying the saree and her belongings.

The police recently found that Esther's mobile phone was active in Selaiyur and the police who caught him during the inquiry found he purchased the mobile phone from Loganathan in Madurai.

Soon the police arrested Loganathan (20) and during the inquiry, the police found that Loganathan murdered Esther when she was alone in the forest area and snatched her mobile phone and looted Rs 700 from her bag and escape from the spot. The police later arrested Loganathan and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.