Scolded for taking phone to exam hall, 19-yr-old girl kills self

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college girl died by suicide near Chromepet reportedly after her parents scolded her for taking her mobile phone to the examination hall.

Srimathi of Bharathipuram in Chromepet was a student of a private college in Chromepet. On Friday, her parents went to their native in Mayiladuthurai.

On Saturday, they received a call from the college informing that she brought a mobile phone inside the examination hall. The parents called her and scolded her for this, said police, adding that Srimathi cut the call.

Failing to contact her, the parents got in touch with neighbours and requested them to check on her. But when they knocked on the door, there was no response. They then checked through the window and saw Srimathi dead inside her room.

On information, the Chitlapakkam police went to the spot and retrieved the body, which was sent to Chromepet GH for autopsy. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.