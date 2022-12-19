NIA arrests 9 SL nationals from spl camp

TIRUCHY: NIA sleuths from Kochi on Monday arrested nine Sri Lankan nationals lodged in special camp here under UAPA and NDPS for drug trafficking and arms trade and attempts to revive the LTTE. These Lankans are drug lords detained for their criminal backgrounds.

Those arrested are Gunasekaran aka Guna Premkumar, Pookutti Kannan, Mohammed Asmin, Kotta Kamini, Bella Suranga,Fernando, Dhanukka Roshan, Ladiya and Dileepan.

Charged under UAPA and NDPS Act for drug trafficking, arms trade and bid to revive the LTTE, they were taken to Poonamallee court and remanded.

The NIA had conducted a search operation at the special camp recently and seized around 150 mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets.