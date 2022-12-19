Massive protest against proposed Parandur airport project

The villagers had already tried to grab the attention of the government officials by hoisting black flags outside their houses and protested by not sending their kids to schools. A few months ago, the villagers were planning to march towards the secretariat.

Ministers Thangam Thenarasu, EV Velu and Anbarasan met the representatives in the secretariat and promised to take the issue to the Chief Minister.

The villagers also suggest that government can choose Thiruporur near Kovalam where 5,000 acres of government property which was once used for salt mining can be used for the greenfield airport.

They added that following the recent rains, the proposed place for the airport is flooded and especially the area which is marked for the runway is flooded completely.

“These are the farmlands and the water that stagnates would help us in cultivation and be helpful for everyone in the country. But if they construct an airport here it would be flooded every monsoon season.

The villagers said our next move will be based on the result that we get after meeting with the Ministers on Tuesday. “We will never leave our land at any cost and we are even ready to give our lives to save our land,” the protesters added.