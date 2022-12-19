Man found dead in vacant plot in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: Police have recovered the decomposed body of a man from a vacant land in Srinivasa Nagar, Koyambedu. The body was found in a decapitated state and the head was found a few metres away, police said. Inquiries are underway to ascertain the identity of the dead person.

Police had on Sunday received information about foul smell emanating from a vacant plot near the metro rail parking area and a team was sent to the scene.

"The body of a man without head was found initially. After a search nearby, the head was found few metres away, " said a police officer.

Police secured the body and the head and sent it to government hospital for autopsy. Preliminary investigations have suggested the dead person to be around 40 years old. Police said that the man was dead at least two weeks ago. Police have recovered liquor bottles from the scene and are perusing CCTV footage in the surrounding areas to find if there was any suspicious activity.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.