Man arrested in Ambattur for wife's murder

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man was arrested by the Ambattur police on Sunday for allegedly killing his wife in a drunken brawl. The police said that the man had returned home a few days ago after he was admitted to a de-addiction centre by his wife for his alcoholism.

The accused, identified as Velayudham is a daily wage labourer. Because of his alcoholism, his wife, Revathi (48) got him admitted in a de-addiction centre six months ago. Velayudham returned home last week.

On Sunday, argument broke out between the couple again and in a fit of rage, Velayudham attacked his wife and bashed her head against the wall.

Neighbours who rushed to the house on hearing the woman's screams found her unconscious. She was moved to a hospital nearby where she was declared brought dead. Ambattur police secured the body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Police registered a case of murder and arrested Velayudham. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.