List of cancelled and partially cancelled local trains

CHENNAI: Several EMUs operated between Chennai Beach and Tambaram and vice versa would be fully/partially cancelled owing to line block permitted in Chennai Egmore – Villupuram Section between Chennai Egmore - Kodambakam stations on 20th and 21st December 2022 of 23:45 hrs to 04:30 hrs (04 hrs and 45 Minutes) and 23rd and 24th December 2022 of 23:20 hrs to 04:00 hrs (04 hrs and 40 Minutes).

Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 23:40 hrs and Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 21:30 hrs, 22:00 hrs and 23:00 hrs on 20th and 21st December 2022 would be fully cancelled.

Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 21:35 hrs, 22:45 hrs and 21:35 hrs on 23rd -and 24th December 2022 would be fully cancelled. Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 23:15 hrs on 20th, 21st, 23rd and 24th December 2022 would be fully cancelled.

Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 23:20 hrs, 23:40 hrs and 23:59 hrs on 23rd -and; 24th December 2022 would be fully cancelled.

Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 23:00 hrs on 20th -and; 21st December 2022 would be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Beach, a statement issued by southern railway said.