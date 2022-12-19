Govt hospitals in the city see decline in dengue cases

CHENNAI: As many as 4,771 dengue cases and four dengue deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu until October. The government hospitals say that the number of dengue cases have reduced when compared to last month and extreme cases of platelet drops have also dipped this month.

The State recorded a total of 6,039 dengue cases and eight deaths due to the same period in 2021 and 2,410 cases and no deaths in 2020. The city saw a surge in dengue cases in September and October and almost all the government hospitals underwent a spike in the daily cases of vector borne diseases.

The hospitals say that most cases reported were of children affected from dengue and severe impact such as seizure and haemorrhagic stroke condition were witnessed.

“Children are usually at a higher risk of dengue, and we were seeing about 5-6 admissions on a daily basis. The numbers have reduced of late and regular cases of fever have also declined,” said a general medicine doctor from the emergency department of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Amid the weather changes and rainfall that promotes mosquito breeding, the concerns over dengue outbreak have increased. However, the government hospitals say that though there is a need to ensure precautionary measures are taken, the trend is declining currently.

“The number of cases is seeing a declining trend this month. We have nil cases in general medicine on Monday and paediatric about two cases are reported on an average daily. Last month cases were increasing among adults and we have reported eight cases in December. However, people should not let the guards down as there can be an unexpected outbreak, especially in community settings if hygiene is not taken care of,” said Dr A Jamila, vice principal of Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

The officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine assure that the situation is under control since preventive measures are being taken in full swing. The risk of an outbreak is low currently.