City

Drinking water supply to be suspended in Zone 6 in Chennai on Dec 21

A press release said the interconnection works would be taken up from 8 am to 8 pm on Wednesday.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Drinking water will not be supplied to some areas in zone 6 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone) in the city on Wednesday (December 21) as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will undergo interconnection work at Kilpauk treatment plant.

A press release said the interconnection works would be taken up from 8 am to 8 pm on Wednesday.

Drinking water supply through the pipeline will be suspended to areas such as Ayanavaram, Ekangi Puram, Perambur, Sembiyan and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

Public is advised to store enough drinking water as a precaution.

Contact details of the engineers: Zone 6- Engineer 8144930906, Assistant engineers 8144930216 and 8144930217.

People can get in contact with the concerned officials to get drinking water through water lorries for urgent needs.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Drinking Water
Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board
CMWSSB
Ayanavaram
Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone
zone 6
Kilpauk treatment plant

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in