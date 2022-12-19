Drinking water supply to be suspended in Zone 6 in Chennai on Dec 21

CHENNAI: Drinking water will not be supplied to some areas in zone 6 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone) in the city on Wednesday (December 21) as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will undergo interconnection work at Kilpauk treatment plant.

A press release said the interconnection works would be taken up from 8 am to 8 pm on Wednesday.

Drinking water supply through the pipeline will be suspended to areas such as Ayanavaram, Ekangi Puram, Perambur, Sembiyan and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

Public is advised to store enough drinking water as a precaution.

Contact details of the engineers: Zone 6- Engineer 8144930906, Assistant engineers 8144930216 and 8144930217.

People can get in contact with the concerned officials to get drinking water through water lorries for urgent needs.