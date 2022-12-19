Activists want SDMA's intervention in Parandur airport row

CHENNAI: Pointing out flood risk in downstream areas of the Adyar River, activists and representatives of various organisations living in Adyar Basin have urged the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) to intervene in the Parandur Airport issue.

"We seek your intervention to advise the Government of Tamil Nadu against proceeding with plans for the Second International Airport in Parandur, Kancheepuram district. Even as we stand with the farmers of Parandur who are concerned about loss of lands, livelihoods and entire villages, our appeal to you also stems from the increased disaster risk posed by the proposed developments to the downstream areas of the Adyar River, and particularly to the tail-end reaches, floodplains and low-lying areas along the river, " they said in an open letter to the Authority.

They added the lands that will be urbanised for the airport are on Adyar River's 500 sqkm southwestern catchment. "This is the same catchment that drains into the Adyar through Manimangalam, Perungalathur, Tambaram, Mudichur and Varadarajapuram – all areas that were badly affected in the 2015 floods."

The open letter also pointed out that the proposed 4,500 acre (18 sqkm) Parandur airport site is mostly unbuilt agricultural wetlands, poramboke water bodies and other poramboke commons. Increasing the built-up area and impermeable land-cover over a 18 sqkm site in a river basin that is already under severe hydrological stress is a recipe for disaster.

"It is the duty of the TNSDMA to not just pick up the pieces after a disaster, but to also ensure that the state does not make itself more vulnerable to disasters. In the present case, TNSDMA has been noticeably absent. We urge the State Disaster Management Authority to carry out its own investigations to verify the basis of our concerns, " the letter urged.