Two Lankan women detained with fake Indian passports

CHENNAI: Immigration authorities at Chennai International Airport on Saturday detained two women passengers who attempted to travel to Sri Lanka using a fake Indian passport.
The passengers were identified as Ganga (46) and Sornakala (22). Airport sources said the two women had produced an Indian passport with a Chennai address and a tourist visa to Sri Lanka. However, when the authorities checked their database, they found the passport to be a forged one and prevented the passengers from boarding the flight.
On investigations, it was revealed that the women are Sri Lankan citizens and had come to Chennai a few years ago on a tourist visa and stayed back. They had paid an agent to get them a fake passport.
The women were handed over to the fake passport wing of Chennai Police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigations.
