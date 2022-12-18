Police action against those who stick posters in public places: GCC

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced that posters should not be posted in public places, if any individual is found doing the act, a fine will be imposed, and a police complaint will be registered against the concerned person.

From November 1 to November 30, a total of Rs 1, 37,800 fine was collected from those who put up posters in the city. In the last 15 days, at least Rs 1.21 lakh has been imposed, and cases have been registered against 252 people.

To maintain cleanliness in the city, several beautification works were carried out including solid waste management, planting plants on road medians, and construction of vertical parks on bridges by the city corporation. However, it is noticed that posters are put up in public places such as government buildings, municipal buildings, and bus shelters. According to the Tamil Nadu Open Places Protection from Disfigurement Act of 1959, 1959 posters shall not be pasted or advertising banners erected in public places of the city without permission," stated the official release.

Public is advised to cooperate with the civic body authorities. It has been informed that a complaint will be lodged with the police and strict action will be taken against those who stick posters on road name boards and other notice boards.

Teynampet zone (zone 10) received the highest fine of Rs 14,900 between November 1 and November 30, followed by Adyar zone with Rs 13,000 and Madhavaram zone with Rs 12,000 for posters pasted in public places. As many as 252 cases were registered, of which the highest number of cases were registered in the Thiruvottiyur zone against 83 people.