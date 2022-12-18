Man, son and in-law held for selling painkillers in Royapuram

CHENNAI: Three persons of the same family- a man, his son and son-in-law were arrested for selling painkiller tablets without prescription near Royapuram on Sunday morning.

The arrested persons were identified as B Jaishankar (49), his son, J Arjun (22) and son-in-law, Sahil (22). Royapuram police had received a tip off about the sale of painkiller tablets near the Metro water filling station. A special team kept vigil and found the trio loitering suspiciously in the subway near the filling station.

When they were questioned, they gave contradictory answers after which they were searched. Police found them to be in possession of Nitravet tablet strips. Investigations revealed that they were selling the tablets without any prescription for some months now.

Police recovered 60 tablets from the accused. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.