Children rescued from Quran study centre sent back to Bihar

CHENNAI: As many as 12 children rescued from a Quran study centre in Madhavaram on November 29 were sent back to their home state of Bihar by train on Sunday by enforcement agencies.

A police team from Madhavaram DC office rescued them on November 29 after receiving a complaint pertaining to the confinement of 12

children, received from the child welfare office.

Akthar and Abdullah of Bihar were arrested under IPC sections 342, 323, and 324, as well as Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, by a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Kolathur, Rajaram.

The children had abrasions all over their bodies, and thus they were subjected to medical treatment in Egmore Children's Hospital. After providing them with first aid , they were shifted to Royapuram Boys Home, a press release on Sunday said. It was ascertained during the course of the investigation that the children were from Bihar, hailing from a very poor background, and were brought with the consent of their parents to teach them Quran.

However, the children were treated inhumanely and needed support from enforcement agencies. The statement of the children has been recorded, and today a special coach has been provided to send them to Bihar.

They are provided with gifts, dresses, wrist watches, and bags by the Kolathur district police as a mark of love and affection the city police have towards the children in need of care and protection.

In fact, the National Human Rights Commission is also satisfied by the efforts of the Chennai city police in taking prompt action, the release claimed.