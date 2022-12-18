At Rs 45.19 cr, GCC to repair 379 roads

CHENNAI: Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme in areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation, at least 379 roads are to be repaired at a cost of Rs 45.19 crore. The stretch of 387 km has 471 bus routes, and 34,640 long internal roads are also maintained.

A few of the roads have developed potholes due to continuous use and monsoon rains. They were temporarily repaired by the Corporation.

As per the announcement made by KN Nehru, Minister of Municipal Administration earlier, all damaged roads will be repaired once the monsoon is over, a press release from Ripon Buildings said.

He had announced that roads in Chennai would be improved under various schemes including Singara Chennai 2.0 through the TN Urban Roads Development Fund.

Additionally, as per the Mayor’s suggestion, 379 roads are to be improved – including 233 internal tarred roads, 34 bus tarred roads, 63 internal cement concrete roads, 2 cement concrete bus roads and 47 interlocking paved block roads will be renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 45.19 crore in the first phase.

Tar roads are to be renovated at Rs 19.51 crore in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Royapuram, Valasaravakkam, Adyar and Perungudi. Bus tar roads in Kodambakkam, Adyar and Shollinganallur zone, Madhavaram, Tondaiyarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and Anna Nagar are to be renovated at Rs 1,735 crore. The tenders have been issued.

Indoor cement concrete roads are to be laid in Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Royapuram. At least 4 tenders have been requested for building 53 internal roads with cement-concrete at an estimated cost of Rs 4.20 crore in Valasaravakkam and Adyar zones. Bus cement concrete roads is expected to be completed at Rs 248 cr in Tondiarpet.

At least 47 interlocking paved block roads will be built in Manali, Royapuram, Valasaravakkam, Adyar and Perungudi zones for Rs 1.67 crore. Tenders for road works will be opened on January 3, 2023. The works will be completed immediately after the finalisation of the tenders, a GCC release stated.

Officials say that while constructing roads, the existing road will be excavated. The new road would be built in the direction of the drainage in such a way that the rainwater flows away.

The maintenance of the name boards and notice boards in the area, plant saplings on the roads and fences will also be built in necessary spots.