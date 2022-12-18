2 college teens, woman techie killed in mishaps

CHENNAI: Two teenagers, students of a city college were killed in a road accident near Tambaram Sanatorium on Saturday evening. The duo fell after the rider lost control of the bike and was crushed under the wheels of a load van, which hit their bike, police said.

The victims were identified as Joshua (17) of Anakaputhur and Thomas (18) of Anna Nagar. Both of them were students at a college near Tambaram. They were returning home after college when they met with mishap, police said.

Passersby rushed to their rescue and Chromepet TIW (traffic investigation wing) recovered the bodies and sent them to Chromepet GH. A case was registered and further investigations are on.

In another incident, a 23-year-old woman software engineer was killed after the car she was travelling hit a concrete barricade along Pallavaram Thoraipakkam radial road on Sunday morning. Three other occupants in the car suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment.

The deceased Krithika (23) of Pollachi was working with an IT firm on Rajiv Gandhi Salai and was staying in a working women’s hostel nearby. On Sunday morning, Krithika along with her co-workers, Abisha (26), Sridhar (29) and a college student Pankaj went on a fun ride in a sedan when they met with the accident.

Around 8 am, while on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road near Perungudi dumpyard, Sridhar, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete barricade on the roadside. In the impact, one of the doors opened and Krithika who was seated in the rear, fell off the vehicle and died on the spot, police said.