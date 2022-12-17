Union government appoints ARL Sundaresan as ASG

CHENNAI: The Union Government has appointed Madras High Court senior counsel ARL Sundaresan as the Additional Solicitor General (ASG). Sundaresan will represent the central government before the Madras HC.

In a notification, the union ministry for personnel, public grievances, and pensions made the statement in this regard.

The new appointment has come in a way to make incumbent ASG R Sankaranarayanan to stick with his existing post of ASG for the courts in the South Zone of the country.

“The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment of R Sankaranarayanan, senior advocate and present Additional Solicitor General of India (ASGI) for the High Court of Madras at Chennai to the post of Additional Solicitor General of India (Southern Zone), and ARL Sundaresan, Senior Advocate as Additional Solicitor General of India for the High Court of Madras at Chennai, both for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of their respective posts, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, ” the notification issued by the union government read.

It is noted that the new ASG Sundaresan was the son of former Supreme Court judge AR Laxman.