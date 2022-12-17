Two workers injured after fall from antenna tower in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: Two workers engaged in dismantling a 40 feet wifi Antenna tower atop the terrace of a building in Arumbakkam suffered a fall after the tower collapsed. The workers fell on the terrace of an adjacent building and suffered serious injuries, police said.

Three workers- Dhanasekar, 42, of Semmancherry, Manjunathan, 37, and Venugopal, 40 from Sholavaram, were engaged to dismantle the antenna tower installled on Balaji Street in Arumbakkam, after it was damaged in the strong winds when Cyclone Mandous hit the city last week.

The house owner informed the service provider to either repair or dismantle the unit after which a team from the company examined the tower and said that it has to be dismantled, police said.

A contractor was hired to dismantle the antenna and when the workers were on the job, two of them fell from the antenna. Manjunathan and Dhanassekar suffered severe injury on their head, and they also suffered fractures, police said. They were rescued and moved to the Kilpauk medical college hospital for treatment. Arumbakkam police have registered a case and further investigations are on.