Pedestrian pavement in Perambur in sorry state

CHENNAI: Pedestrians on narrow Dr Ambedkar College Road in Perambur are put into hardship as the pedestrian pavement on the road is completely damaged forcing walkers to rely on the road.

A woman pedestrian, who uses the road regularly, said the pavement was in good condition but got damaged after the storm water drain works. “There is a bus stop next to the damaged portion. We have to walk on the road to reach the bus stop. There is no solution despite Chennai Corporation zonal office located only a few hundred metres away, “ she said, without disclosing her name.

When DT Next visited the spot, which is close to the compound wall of Binny Mill, the pedestrian pavement was seen filled with mud and slush. Also, dark coloured stagnant water found among the mud.

The woman added that the passengers waiting for buses are suffering with mosquito bites as the stagnant water has turned into a breeding ground.

As Dr Ambedkar College Road is an important road connecting Vepery, Perambur Barracks Road and Vyasarpadi, the road is busiest in the locality.

“Every time, I walk on the road, I have watch over my shoulders for speeding vehicles. The Chennai Corporation should clear the pavement of mud and repair it immediately, “ she urged.

When asked, a Chennai Corporation official assured that steps will be taken to repair the pavement.