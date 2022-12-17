Passengers-transport workers standoff at CMBT; five arrested

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu during the early hours of Saturday after transport workers refused to operate buses alleging that two of their staff were assaulted by unruly passengers.

Passengers told media persons that the driver and conductor of a bus to Polur, Tiruvannamalai district were sleeping in the bus despite the filling of seats and when some passengers questioned them, the staff responded with abuse and asked them to find another bus.

The incident happened around 1 am on Saturday, according to police sources. According to a transport department staff, the driver and conductor of another bus nearby went to question the unruly passengers on their behaviour and they were allegedly attacked. The injured staff were identified as Arunachalam and Ashokan. As the word spread, all staff refused to start the bus and police had to intervene. The injured staff were admitted to a hospital nearby for treatment.

City police pacified the workers after which the buses operated. Based on a complaint by the injured driver and conductor, CMBT police registered a case and arrested five persons - A Parthiban (27), G Prakash Ambedkar (25), P Jakki (21), A Mani (21) and M Selvam (22). All the arrested persons are from Kalasapakkam in Thiruvannamalai district. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.