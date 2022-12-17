Passengers-Transport workers stand off at CMBT on Saturday

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu during the early hours of Saturday after transport workers refused to operate buses alleging that two of their staff were assaulted by unruly passengers.

Passengers told media persons that the driver and conductor of a bus to Polur, Tiruvannamalai district were sleeping in the bus despite the filling of seats and when some passengers questioned them, the staff responded with abuse and asked them to find another bus.

The incident happened around 12.30 am on Saturday, according to police sources.

According to a transport department staff, the driver and conductor of the bus suffered injuries in the attack by a group, who were in an inebriated condition.

City police pacified the workers after which the buses operated.

Five persons have been detained in connection with the assault.