Mins inspect work on Kuthambakkam bus terminus

TIRUVALLUR: Hindu Endowments and Charitable Trust Minister PK Sekarbabu and Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar inspected the construction works of the new bus terminus at Kuthambakkam which is being built on a 25 acre land at a cost of Rs 336 crores.

Works on the terminus began to tackle the burgeoning population and the large number of people opting to use public transport. With the surrounding districts of Chennai developing rapidly, the bus terminus is designed with various modern facilities to aid the public.

In an effort to reduce the traffic congestion that is choking several parts of the city, new bus terminuses are already functioning at full swing in Koyambedu and Madhavaram.

The ministers said that a new bus terminus is also nearing construction at Kilambakkam near Chengalpattu and is all set to be open to the public shortly.