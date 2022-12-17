Citizens want CMDA to preserve environment

CHENNAI: As the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) commenced public consultation on the preparation of vision document for the third master plan, participants have urged the planning authority to focus on preserving environment and prevent flooding.

As a part of two-day consultation, meetings were held at two places in Manali and Vyasarpadi, on Saturday. The officials of the planning authority and representatives of private consultant, who has been appointed to prepare the vision document, distributed questioniares to the participants seeking details of the issued they are facing presently and their expectation for the future.

Moreover, volunteers were indulged individually speak to the participants and to explain the proposal.

While some participants expressed to address the traffic issue and lack of playgrounds and open spaces, others highlighted increasing air pollution in the city and degrading environment. "I have pointed out frequent flooding and water scarcity, and address the issue while preparing third masterplan. I have also highlighted sewage problem, " a participant said.

Similar meetings will be conducted at TSS Nadargal Thirumana Maligai on Thiruvottiyur High Road in Thiruvottiyur, Hotel Sri Valli Park on GNT Road in Madhavaram and Phiroj Clubwala Memorial Hall on West Mada Street in Royapuram, on Sunday at 10 am.

CMDA is preparing vision document for the third masterplan for the period of 2027 to 2046 and masterplan will be prepared based on the vision document. Similar consultation meetings will be conducted in all the assembly constituencies falling under the present Chennai Metropolitan Area.