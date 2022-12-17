Beautification works being undertaken at 12 Chennai flyovers

CHENNAI: As many as 12 flyovers are being beautified at an estimated cost of Rs. 10.26 crore in the areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation under the Singara Chennai 2.0. In the first phase of the project, 12 projects were undertaken at a cost of Rs 10.26 crore that included beautification with colourful paintings and colourful lights on the flyovers and the construction of an artificial spring is in progress.

Under the project's second phase, artificial fountains and colored lights will be installed at the bottom of the flyovers in the Greater Chennai Corporation at an overall estimate of Rs. 25 crores, a press release said.

Out of these, beautification work had been completed at five flyovers including MRTS under Koyambedu Flyover, Maduravoyal Bypass Flyover, Thillai Ganga Nagar, Purusaiwalkam and Adambakkam at a cost of Rs 1.51 crore. The beautification work is underway on 6 flyovers namely Kamatchi Hospital Flyover, North Usman Road Flyover and Kalaivanar Flyover on GN Chetty Road.

GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, said that once the railway maintenance work is completed in Perambur tunnel, the beautification works will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 24 lakh.