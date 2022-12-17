18-month-old baby infected by Dengue fever dies in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 18-month-old baby who was infected by Dengue fever died on Saturday.

The deceased Sadvik was the son of the couple Vijayan and Priya. Sadvik was suffering from a fever since last Sunday and he was admitted to the Kancheepuram government hospital. Since there were no improvements in his health Sadvik was sent to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday night. A few days ago it was found that Sadvik was infected by Dengue and was admitted to the ICU. On Friday night the baby died without responding to treatments.

Soon after the incident, the Sanitary department of the Kancheepuram municipality cleaned the entire 49th ward and special fever camps were formed to check the people who are having fevers.