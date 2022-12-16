Youth arrested for chain snatching in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested a 23 year old man for allegedly snatching the gold chain of a woman in broad daylight near Jafferkhanpet.

The woman, a native of Coimbatore is working at a private firm in the city.

On Wednesday, she was walking along 3rd street, Anjugam Nagar when the man took her by surprise and snatched her 14 gram gold chain.

The incident happened around 1 pm. The woman alerted the police control room after which a team from Kumaran Nagar Police station was formed to trace the suspect.

Based on enquiries and CCTV footage, Kumaran Nagar Police on Thursday arrested S Vignesh of Alwarthirungar.

Police recovered the stolen gold chain from him.