Woman falls trying to board train; rescued by railway police

CHENGALPATTU: The public have heaped praise on an unidentified railway officer who jumped to the rescue of a woman who almost lost her life as she fell onto the tracks when she tried to get into a moving train in Chengalpattu a few days ago.

The woman reportedly tried to get into a train from Chengalpattu bound to the Beach station on platform no 2 when she accidentally slipped and was about to fall onto the tracks as the train moved. Luckily, for her, a policeman who was nearby jumped to her rescue and pulled her out of the tracks before anything untoward happened. The incident came to light when the CCTV footage which captured the entire rescue episode went viral on social media. The public has been heaping praises on the policeman and his timely gesture that saved a life.