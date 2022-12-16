Teen girl raises doubts over mom’s death; cops to exhume body
CHENNAI: Avadi city police are likely to exhume the body of a woman after her teenage daughter filed a police complaint alleging suspicion of her death.
According to the complaint by R Sivaranjini (19), a first-year student at a women’s college in Chennai, her mother, Sivakala was found unconscious at their residence in Kaatuppakkam near Poonamallee on December 7. Her younger brother, Silambarasan, had called her when she was in college and informed her. Their father, Raveendran, was in an inebriated state beside her mother.
When they took the mother to the hospital, she was declared brought dead. According to Sivaranjini’s complaint, at that time, her father suggested that Sivakala’s body be taken to their native village in Villupuram district and the final rites be done there.
The body was buried in Villupuram district on December 8. Meanwhile, a week later, Sivaranjini filed a complaint with Poonamallee police claiming she has doubts about her mother’s death as her mother had sent an audio message to her before her death, in which she claimed that she received threats from Raveendran’s paramour.
Police investigations revealed that Raveendran works as a bus driver in a private school and is allegedly in a relationship with another worker in the school, which was condemned by Sivakala and the other woman had allegedly issued death threats to Sivakala several times.
Based on Sivaranjini’s complaint, Poonamallee police have registered a case and are investigating.
