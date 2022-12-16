Teen girl raises doubts over mom’s death; cops to exhume body

According to the complaint by R Sivaranjini (19), a first-year student at a women’s college in Chennai, her mother, Sivakala was found unconscious at their residence in Kaatuppakkam near Poonamallee on December 7. Her younger brother, Silambarasan, had called her when she was in college and informed her. Their father, Raveendran, was in an inebriated state beside her mother.