Senior cop launches 3 books, announces 2 more
CHENNAI: Decorated IPS officer K Jayanth Murali launched 3 of his books – 42 Mondays, Soliloquies on Future Policing & Enkindling the Endorphins of Endurance at the Police Officer’s Mess, Egmore, on Friday.
The book, 42 Mondays, blows the lid off some disruptive emerging technologies that enable the police to combat crime and criminals. Soliloquies on Future Policing focuses on advanced technologies that law enforcement agencies can embrace. Enkindling the Endorphins of Endurance analyses the endurance of runners, and how human beings have become a sedentary generation beset by lifestyle diseases, depression, and anxiety hooked to alcohol and drugs.
DGP C Sylendra Babu, head of TN police, Walter Devaram, (former DGP) and Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal participated in the launch.
Appreciating his fellow officers and colleagues, the cop-cum-author said: “Here, I am adding Marathon in Tamil and A Random Pot-Pourri to my latest collection.”
Retired cop Devaram said 42 Mondays opened his eyes to the incredible advances in technology. “It’d definitely help the reader get insight into, and understand the new technologies, which are changing modern-day policing,” he added.
The event was attended by high-ranked officers from India.
