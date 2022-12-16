City

Ramp for PwD at Marina open for public again

The ramp was damaged due to cyclone Mandous on December 9
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The ramp at Marina meant for persons with disability (PwD) has been re-opened for public usage after repairing the damages.

The ramp was damaged owing to cyclone Mandous. Visuals of the wooden slabs crumbling were out on December 9, when the city received heavy rains and winds.

The Greater Chennai Corporation explained that it was normal for structures made of eco-friendly materials to be damaged due to extreme weather conditions.

Damages during extreme weather conditions normal: GCC on Marina ramp

Once the cyclone made its landfall and rains reduced, the repair works begun and it has been completed. However, the viewing point would be repaired only after the monsoon season ends, announced the Chennai Corporation.

Chennai Corporation
Greater Chennai Corporation
Marina Beach
Persons with Disability
Marina ramp
PwD ramp
Ramp for PwD

