Ramp for PwD at Marina open for public again

CHENNAI: The ramp at Marina meant for persons with disability (PwD) has been re-opened for public usage after repairing the damages.

The ramp was damaged owing to cyclone Mandous. Visuals of the wooden slabs crumbling were out on December 9, when the city received heavy rains and winds.

The Greater Chennai Corporation explained that it was normal for structures made of eco-friendly materials to be damaged due to extreme weather conditions.