Public consultation on Third master plan to be held on Dec 17,18

CHENNAI: With the preparation of vision document for Chennai's third master plan is underway, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has organised public consultation meetings at five places on Saturday and Sunday.

Consultation meetings will be held at Thirugnana Sambantham Rama Lakshmi Mahal on Kamaraj Salai in Manali and Guru Chandra Maligai on West Avenue in MKB Nagar on Saturday. The meetings will be conducted at 10 am and 2 pm respectively.

Similarly, meetings will be conducted at TSS Nadargal Thirumana Maligai on Thiruvottiyur High Road in Thiruvottiyur, Hotel Sri Valli Park on GNT Road in Madhavaram and Phiroj Clubwala Memorial Hall on West Mada Street in Royapuram, on Sunday. The meetings will commence at 10 am.

"CMDA is preparing the vision document for the Third Master Plan (2027-2046) for Chennai Metropolitan Area. To make this vision a reality, CMDA wishes to engage the citizens to offer their progressive suggestions and views to strategize the Third Master Plan," the planning authority has tweeted.